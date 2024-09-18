Leamington opticians raise money for landslide victims to support colleague

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An opticians in Leamington has raised £150 to support those affected by the landslides in Kerala in India.

Members of the team from Specsavers recently took part in a charity quiz night, which saw each team member make a donation to help the landslide victims and support team member, Anuroop Thekke Mottemmal who is originally from one of the affected villages and has family who still live there.

Heavy monsoon rains triggered catastrophic landslides in Kerala recently, hitting several areas in the district and washing out entire villages.

Anuroop, who works as an optical assistant at Specsavers Leamington Spa, expressed his concern to colleagues after seeing the devastation.

Lena Aggarwal, store director at Specsavers Leamington Spa says; ‘It was awful seeing the effects of the landslides on the news, and when we found out that Anuroop’s family are living in one of the affected villages, straight away we wanted to do something to show our

support.

"The quiz night was a great opportunity for us to not only help raise funds for victims in Kerala, but to also to support Anuroop through this challenging time.’

"While we were really happy with the amount we raised at the quiz night, we are determined to raise more money for those in desperate need, and now have our eyes set on more fundraising activities that we hope to get the community involved in.”

Donations can still be made to the fundraising efforts at the Specsavers store on the Parade using the collection box.