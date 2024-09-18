Leamington man is still pulling a 15-stone statue for miles to raise money for armed forces veterans

By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Sep 2024, 11:11 BST
Robin Hood has pulled this 15-stone statue of a Second World War soldier for thousands of miles to raise money for South West Scotland RnR over the last eight years.Robin Hood has pulled this 15-stone statue of a Second World War soldier for thousands of miles to raise money for South West Scotland RnR over the last eight years.
A former Leamington man will return to the town this week as part of his gruelling fundraising efforts to raise money in support of military veterans.

Over the last eight years, Robin Hood who was an army reservist officer for 35 years and now lives in Scotland, has pulled a 15-stone statue of a Second World War soldier on a cart for more than 2,000 miles to raise money for Southwest Scotland RNR which has, in turn, helped to get 82 unemployed veterans off the dole and into full-time employment.

This is all despite having two stents fitted after he suffered a heart attack during this time.

He will be collecting donations on The Parade in Leamington tomorrow (Thursday September 19).

Robin’s son, Robin Hood Jnr, who lives in Bubbenhall, benefited from the charity when it paid to update his HGV licence after he left the military after 14 years of service.

