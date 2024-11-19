Leamington organisation helps secure donated laptops for Warwick Youth Council

Megan Kendall, operations executive from Make Good Grow, with Cllr Simon Pargeter. Photo supplied

A Leamington based organisation has helped secure some donated laptops for the Warwick Youth Council.

Make Good Grow, which is based in Mill Street, matches businesses and organisations with charities and good causes in south Warwickshire.

The organisation helped secure the laptops to help the youth councillors develop their ideas.

Officers of the youth council were chosen in a ballot of their peers, which was held in May.

The group are aged between 13 and 18 who live and study in Warwick and work together to help make positive change and bring about new projects to the town.

Working groups consisting of members of the youth council will support the committee and help deliver projects, events and campaigns.

The youth council consists of a management committee, which includes a chair, deputy chair, recorder and officers

Warwick Town Councillor Simon Pargeter said: “I approached the organisation some months ago to ask if they could help with laptops, they kindly said yes.

"This donation will help the Warwick youth councillor as some of them haven’t got a laptop so it helps with their research and other work for their roles.

Megan Kendall, operations executive from Make Good Grow, said: “Make Good Grow were happy to facilitate the match between Deloitte and Warwick Youth Council as part of Deloitte's '5 Million Futures' initiative.

"We hope these laptops will empower students on the Youth Town Council, giving them the tech tools they need to excel and shape their futures.”

For more information about the youth council go to: https://www.warwicktowncouncil.gov.uk/