Leamington pantomime audiences donated almost £10,000 to charity collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leamington pantomime audiences have donated almost £10,000 to a collection for a charity based in the town.

One World Link, which has been providing a friendship link between people in Warwick District and the city of Bo in Sierra Leone for 43 years, was the charity supported by the show – Jack and the Beanstalk - at the Spa Centre over the Christmas period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collections carried out by volunteers at each performance, together with proceeds from the invited audience dress rehearsal night in early December contributed to One World Link raising a grand total of £9,572.

Top: Volunteers Jacob and Lilly from St. Joseph’s School Whitnash collecting for One World Link at the 2023/24 Leamington pantomime. Bottom: Volunteers Jane Knight, Anthony Wood, Sidney Syson, Elsie-May and Harriet Nelson collecting for One World Link at the 2023 pantomime. Pictures supplied.

Richard Hall, of One World Link, said: “We were overwhelmed and humbled by local people who gave so very generously to support our work.

"We are very aware that times are difficult for many, but people dug deep to support a good cause.

"I would especially like to extend a huge thanks to everyone at Warwick District Council including the wonderful staff at the Spa Centre, all of the volunteers and friends of OWL who came and shook collecting tins, and the pantomime cast from Imagine Theatre.

"Every night JP as Dame Dolly gave a rousing request for donations and people responded magnificently.”