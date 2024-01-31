Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leamington Peace festival will return to the town in the summer of 2025.

A meeting was held yesterday (Tuesday January 30), where the decision was made to hold the festival again next year.

The event was last held at the Pump Room Gardens in 2019 “but for many reasons including the Covid 19 pandemic” it has not taken place held since.

On the event’s Facebook page, the organisers have said: “ Everyone had the opportunity to speak [at the meeting] and shared stories of how much the Peace Festival had meant to them and their families and how they would love to see it back in the town made this a positive and inspiring meeting.

“Messages of support were received from MP Matt Western, Warwick district councillors Ian Davison, Sidney Syson and Ella Billiald.

"Their support has enabled us to book the Pump Room Gardens for June 2025.

“Enough people have come forward to start a new organising committee, with further volunteers encouraged.”

The Leamington Peace Festival, a free and volunteer-led event which started from humble beginnings in 1979, includes music, children’s entertainment and stalls from local and national organisations “working for the good of the town, the district and the world”.

Those who want to help can email [email protected]