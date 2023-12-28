Young people from Stagecoach Leamington Spa brought the festive spirit to Cheltenham Town Hall on December 18

Gifted students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Leamington Spa brought the festive spirit to Cheltenham Town Hall when young performers from the school sang and performed festive classics.

They joined other young people from other Stagecoach Performing Arts schools across the Midlands and South of England to put on the show on December 18.

A performance troupe of 22 students aged between six and 14 performed popular and well loved songs including, Carol Of The Bells, Step Into Christmas, and Don’t Let The Bells End.

Stagecoach Leamington Spa students signing at the festive event in Cheltenham. Picture supplied.

Stagecoach Leamington Spa Principal Jackie Rees said: “All our students loved being involved in the Cheltenham event.

"Working alongside our professional teaching team, the students gave us their creative input into how they wanted their costumes to look, the choreography of the piece, and even which pieces they wanted to focus on each week in rehearsals.

"The 12-week process that took us all the way to Cheltenham built real excitement by the end, and so the sense of achievement they received from performing on such a big stage was a fabulous experience for every single one of them.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts opened its first school 35 years ago and, since then, it has taught more than one million students.

Early stages classes are available for children aged four to six and main stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time.