Catherine Williamson, who hosts Gobsmacked, will travel to Cumming in Atlanta, Georgia, later this month to try to track down some of her fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington podcaster is about to embark on an American adventure to track down 33 of her listeners from her worldwide fanbase.

Catherine Williamson, an author who also hosts Gobsmacked, will travel to Cumming in Atlanta, Georgia, later this month and says she will just start knocking on doors.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine Williamson. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the past year, her podcast about ordinary people living extraordinary lives has been listened to in 91 countries, 101 US Cities and 47 States.

Catherine said: “My favourite part of producing my podcast is spreading these amazing stories around the globe and we usually have a connection in a new country that explains where the listeners have come from.

"But I’ve been intrigued by 33 ‘listens’ to my podcasts in a place called Cumming, in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Who are these people that tune into the episodes of Gobsmacked?

“What does it mean to them?

“Well, I’ve decided to go and find out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m jumping on a plane on January 13, flying directly to, Atlanta and will knock on all 33 doors if I have to.

"I just really want to meet the person or people who are listening in.”

"So, ’spoiler warning’ - when the 8,000-strong community of Cumming see an eccentric British woman, wearing this hat, knocking on their door, please don’t panic.

"It’s only me, Catherine, from a little town in the middle of the UK called Leamington Spa, popping in to say ‘thank you for listening’.”