The extraordinary visit took place at Jubilee House over the Christmas period.

Leamington care home residents were treated to a surprise flippered festive visit over the Christmas period.

Penguins and their keepers visited Jubilee House in Queensway as part of the home’s Christmas celebrations.

Having worked with the penguins before, the home’s general manager Pippa Cook knew it would be a delightful and unexpected treat for Jubilee's residents.

A collage of photos from the visit. Pictures supplied.

The penguins waddled around and were fed fish and the residents even got the chance to handle them.

Pippa said: “Seeing the joy and surprise on everyone’s faces when our flippered friends waddled in was just priceless.

"It’s not every day you get to hang out with penguins.

"We’re all about creating special moments here at Jubilee House, and I think we knocked it out of the park this time.

“Hosting the penguins here was such a unique experience – it brought a whole new level of excitement to our Christmas event and really brightened everyone’s day in the most unexpected way.

“It’s these little unexpected joys that make life so rich for our residents and we can’t wait to see what we come up with next.”

Residents were utterly surprised and amused by the presence of the penguins, something they had never anticipated.

Photographs captured the joy and amazement on their faces, as none of them had ever been so close to penguins before.

A particularly memorable moment was when a three-year-old girl, expecting a routine visit, was greeted by a penguin almost her size.