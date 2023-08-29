The organisers are also hoping many pupils in Leamington and Warwick who cycle to school attend the event to get their bike tagged ahead of the new school year.

A bike security event is being held with Leamington Police this weekend.

On Saturday (September 2), the Morrisons supermarket is teaming up with police officers to host free bike tagging.

Morrions community champion Alex Pearson, store manager Rob Apted and PCSO officers Steve and Nicky. Photo supplied

The event is open to anyone with a bike to attend and get a unique tag, which will then be registered onto the police system – meaning if it was stolen it can be given back to its owner if found.

Alex Pearson, Morrisons community champion, said: “Following recent news on issues we have had in our community with bikes being stolen it’s so important we can offer this fab service.

"We wanted to get this done before the children go back to school as we know so many children who attend Myton, Campion, Aylesford, Trinity and primary schools could face their bikes being stolen.

“Giving them a chance to get this for free can help and keep bikes children safe.

"It’s great to see so many children riding to and from school and it’s great for fitness and mental health.

"We are so honoured to be working with the police to help tackle this by providing this service.”

The bike tagging will take place in store from 3pm to 5pm and Leamington police will also be holding a free raffle open to anyone who attends the event to get a tag on their bike.