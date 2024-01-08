Leamington Polish centre celebrates year of unity and ongoing achievements

The centre has been running an Aid for Ukraine campaign for a couple of years now and delivered 14 ambulances to the war-torn country in 2023 taking the total for the campaign to 19.

The Leamington Polish Centre is celebrating a year defined by unity and community spirit and is highlighting its accomplishments for 2023.

This collaborative effort not only showcased the generosity of the community but also made a tangible difference in providing essential medical support to those in the war-torn country.

The Leamington Polish community shows its support for Ukraine outside the town hall. Picture supplied.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western was among a contingent of drivers who took of the two ambulances, two Land Rovers and a mass of medical aid to Ukraine in October.

Throughout the year, the community shop at the Royal Priors remained open, serving as a vital hub for various community activities.

Operated entirely by dedicated volunteers and without any paid members of staff, the shop further supports the Polish centre’s campaign to support Ukraine.

And the centre also hosted the ninth Polish History conference in June.

The event featured talks by distinguished historians, scholars, and researchers.

From Sunday January 14 the Polish centre will be be a Warm Hub for those in need of shelter and warmth from 11.30am to 1pm.

Dawid Kozlowski, secretary at the Polish Centre, said: "We are entering 2024 with a sense of accomplishment and anticipation.

"The Warm Hub represents our commitment to fostering connections within our community.”