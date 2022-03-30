Leamington Polish Centre launches online donations page to help in its appeal for victims of war in Ukraine

The Polish Centre in Leamington has launched an online donations page through which people can give money to help in its ongoing collection of humanitarian items for the victims of the war in Ukraine.
The money will go towards paying for the transportation of the donated items to the Polish and Romanian border with Ukraine.
The Polish Centre has worked together with the Army Surplus store in Harbury Lane to set up a large warehouse to serve as a drop-off point for the collection.
This is open from Monday to Saturday 9am to 4pm every week.
To make a donation visit https://bit.ly/36UcZzr
For more information about the appeal and to find out how to volunteer to help at the warehouse find and follow The Polish Centre Royal Leamington Spa on Facebook.