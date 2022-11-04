Leamington Poppy Appeal's shop is open - and there's still time to pick up your poppy items

The Leamington Poppy Appeal team are encouraging residents and visitors to come down to their 'poppy shop' in the town.

The team kicked off its appeal on October 26 by launching a pop-up shop inside The Royal Priors Shopping Centre, on the ground floor in the former Topman unit.

Volunteers at this years Poppy Appeal pop-up stall in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington. Pictured left to right: Shawn Priest, Alan Sheppherd, Pat Edgington (Poppy Appeal Organiser and Chairman of the Royal British Legion Leamington Spa Branch), Oliver Meads and Lilian Brocklehurst. Photo by Mike Baker

It is open every day until Saturday November 12.

Poppy boxes have also been placed in several shops and supermarkets around the town.

A short service will be held on Armistice Day – Friday November 11 – at 11am at the town’s War Memorial at the bottom of the Parade.

A spokesperson from the Leamington Poppy Appeal said: “The Remembrance Sunday Parade will be held on Sunday November 13 in the usual format.

