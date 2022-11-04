Leamington Poppy Appeal's shop is open - and there's still time to pick up your poppy items
The shop officially opened on October 26 in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre and it will be open for the next week
The Leamington Poppy Appeal team are encouraging residents and visitors to come down to their 'poppy shop' in the town.
The team kicked off its appeal on October 26 by launching a pop-up shop inside The Royal Priors Shopping Centre, on the ground floor in the former Topman unit.
It is open every day until Saturday November 12.
Poppy boxes have also been placed in several shops and supermarkets around the town.
A short service will be held on Armistice Day – Friday November 11 – at 11am at the town’s War Memorial at the bottom of the Parade.
A spokesperson from the Leamington Poppy Appeal said: “The Remembrance Sunday Parade will be held on Sunday November 13 in the usual format.
"Thank you for your continued support."