The Leamington Poppy Appeal team are set to bring back their 'poppy shop' to the town for another year.

The town’s Poppy Appeal will be kicking off this weekend and once again the organisers will be running a pop-up shop inside The Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

The poppy store inside the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in 2019

It will be open every day until Saturday November 12.

A spokesperson from the Leamington Poppy Appeal said: “We look forward to seeing you all again this year.

"Poppy boxes are also in a number of shops and supermarkets around the town.”

A short service will be held on Armistice Day – Friday November 11 – at 11am at the town’s War Memorial at the bottom of the Parade.

The spokesperson added: “The Remembrance Sunday Parade will be held on Sunday November 13 in the usual format.