Leamington prep school welcomes new headteacher

Jennie Phillips with Kingsley Prep pupils. Picture supplied.

The Kingsley Preparatory School in Leamington has welcomed Jennie Phillips as its new headteacher.

Mrs Phillips attended Oxford High School before reading education at Exeter University.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She first worked at St Peter’s Preparatory School in Devon before moving to Badminton School in Bristol.

Headships followed at Agincourt School, Monmouth School Girls’ Prep and, most recently, King’s Hawford in Worcester.

Mrs Phillips said: “I have been made so welcome by pupils and staff at The Kingsley School and look forward to the exciting new term ahead.

"The staff team are clearly very passionate about providing an enriching and vibrant curriculum alongside exceptional pastoral care.

"The School has a bright future and a unique ethos which encourages each and every member in its community to flourish.

"I am delighted to be a part of this, with all the benefits of being a member of the wider Warwick Schools Foundation.

"I look forward to building strong and supportive relationships with pupils, parents and staff over the coming months.”

The Kingsley School’s Headteacher, Mr James Mercer-Kelly added: “I have every confidence in Mrs Phillips and know that she will steer the Prep School and make it flourish under her experienced leadership and vision.

"She has a passion for providing a holistic education and a collaborative working manner.

"Coupled with her approachability and integrity, she will be a great asset to The Kingsley Preparatory School.”