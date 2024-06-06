Leamington pub's street festival will have a fanzone for England match in Euro 2024
The fifth Pugstock, being held in Guy’s Cliffe Road on Sunday June 16 from noon, will raise funds for Warwickshire childhood cancer support charity Shine a Light.
Pugstock has generated over £2,000 for Shine a Light so far and the organisers hope to raise a further £1,000 this year.
The event will feature top bands from across the county as well as street food vendors, children’s entertainers, quirky stalls and even a drum tuition tent.
Once the music finishes, the family-friendly festival will continue, showing the England v Serbia game on a giant 6 by 3 metre screen at 8pm.
To incorporate the fanzone and the increasing number of people attending Pugstock this year, the closure of Guys Cliffe Road will be extended from the junction with Rugby Road to Heath Terrace.
The pub operators behind Pugstock - husband and wife team Matt and Alex Crowther – have three pug-named pubs in Leamington and six across Warwickshire.
These are The Royal Pug, The Fat Pug and The Micro Pug in Leamington, The Black Pug at Warwick, The Lazy at Pub at Shipston-on-Stour and their newest pub The Lost Pug in Northend which was formerly The Red Lion.
Alex said: “It’s been really exciting to see Pugstock take off - as word gets out, it just keeps growing.
"It’s brilliant to be able to support a charity that does so much good work for Warwickshire residents on the back of it.
“We estimate that over 1000 people came in 2023 and we're expecting even more this year.
"Leamington is a fantastic place to live and Pugstock is a celebration of all the town and Warwickshire have to offer.
"We’ve got some great new acts and activities lined up this year, and we’ll be going all out to create an amazing atmosphere for England’s first match of the Euros.”
Entrance to Pugstock is free and includes viewing of the England vs Serbia game.
For more information an updates about the event visit the Fat Pug’s web page here https://www.thefatpug.com/
For more information about Shine a Light visit https://www.shinealight.uk/