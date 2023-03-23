Register
Leamington pupils get new books for their library as part of World Book Day

The two charities teamed up for the initiative.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:21 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:21 GMT

Pupils at a school in Leamington were recently given more books to add to their library.

The Morrisons Foundation, which is a charity arm of the supermarket brand, teamed up with the charity National Literacy Trust to donate thousands of books to primary schools across the UK.

Jimmy Craig, PTA Chair Helen with Year 2 teacher and two pupils at Kingsway Primary School. Photo supplied
Ahead of World Book Day (March 2), pupils at Kingsway Primary School were given the new books by Alex Pearson, the community champion at the Leamington Morrisons branch.

When donating the books, Alex said: “I’m delighted that through the partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust we’re able to provide these wonderful books for pupils at Kingsway Primary in our community.

“It’s great to be able to help encourage children to read with their friends, families and teachers and I hope that they enjoy reading the books for many years to come.”

Jonathan Douglas, Chief Executive of the National Literacy Trust said, “It’s wonderful to be working with the Morrisons Foundation for the fifth year to ensure children in communities all across the country are able to access books and celebrate World Book Day.

Morrisons Community Champion Alex Pearson with two pupils from Kingsway Primary School. Photo supplied
“Through schools and the inspirational work of the Morrisons Community Champions we’re delighted to be delivering books to thousands of children, many of whom may never have owned their own book before.

"The right book at that right time could be the spark of a child’s reading journey, and help to develop crucial literacy skills they need to succeed at school and in adult life.”

