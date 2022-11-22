Members of the St Marks Rainbow Guides sent cards to congratulate The Queen on her platinum jubilee and condolence messages to King Charles when Her Majesty died later in the year

Rainbow Guides in Leamington have now received two letters of thanks from Buckingham Palace this year.

Members of the St Marks Rainbow Guides sent cards to congratulate The Queen on her platinum jubilee and condolence messages to King Charles when Her Majesty died and received replies from the palace for both gestures.

Rainbows are aged from four years to seven.

A Member of The St Marks Rainbow Guides shows off the letter from King Charles sent in thanks for the group's messages of condolence which they sent to him when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died in September.

The group meets weekly covering the new Girlguiding program giving girls the opportunity to go on adventures, have sleepovers and plan fundraising activities such as sleeping in a museum for Molly Ollie's Wishes.

Rainbow Guider Julie Brown said: “The girls can achieve badges,meet new friends,play games and have fun.

"Guiding boosts confidence in every way.”