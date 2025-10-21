Leamington receives its eighth Gold Medal in Heart of England in Bloom Awards

The Leamington in Bloom Group, supported by Royal Leamington Spa Town Council, has proudly secured its eighth consecutive Gold Medal at the annual Heart of England in Bloom Awards.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Ruggy Singh accepted the award on behalf of the town at the Three Counties Showground in Malvern today (Tuesday October 21).

All Saints Church’s community garden, The Living Labyrinth, also received two awards – the 2025 Landscape Awards and the other an Outstanding Award for Community Engagement.

The judges visited key green spaces, including Lillington Orchard, Christchurch Gardens, Jephson Gardens and the Sikh Centre Gardens.

This year, the group focused on working with nature and supporting local wildlife, reflecting the growing awareness of climate change and the biodiversity emergency declared by Warwick District Council (WDC).

Cllr Singh said: “This is an outstanding win for all those involved in securing an unprecedented and prestigious eighth Gold Award for our stunning town.

“My thanks, and those of Leamington Town Council, go to all those hard-working people and communities that made this happen.

"The range of people who should be praised include the Leamington in Bloom team working with WDC’s Green Spaces Team together with the town’s flourishing gardening groups, schools, care homes, residents and businesses.

"This was clearly a winning combination.

“Leamington in Bloom and its teams have found new ways to enhance and develop Leamington’s natural beauty while being mindful of the preservation of its wildlife.

“While the floral displays are beautiful and still very much welcomed, we are learning that for humanity and the natural world to survive alongside each other, we all need to play our part in making it thrive.”