Leamington recording studio is holding a new music festival in the town next weekend

Poster for the Backyard Festival. Picture submitted.

A Leamington recording studio has organised a new music festival which will take place in the town for the first time next Saturday.

The Underground Link Up (TULU) will hold The Backyard Festival, at Mill Gardens on Saturday from 11am to 7pm.

It will include music, food, arts and culture.

Poster for the afterparty for the Backyard Festival. Picture submitted.

The acts, DJs and bands playing will cover a wide range of music genres including acoustic, rap, reggae, dub, house,

funk, soul, rock, R&B, House, UK Garage and more.

The event will be followed by an after party at Bedford Street from 7pm to 3am headlined by DJ Bklava who recently drew huge crowds to her sets at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Coventry.

Festival organiser Vince said: “We are so fortunate to get to be involved with this summer's programming for live music events in Leamington with a difference.

"We are very lucky to have the support of more well established brands like Slate Events, who believed in our vision and helped us to bring this idea to life.”

For more information about the event visit https://fixr.co/event/the-backyard-festival-tickets-789614502

TULU supports independent artists in the underground music scene, championing entrepreneurial and forward-thinking creatives in the underground music scene.

The festival will showcase some of the acts they have worked with from across the UK.