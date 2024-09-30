Leamington Repair Café highlights milestone of fixing more than 1,800 items since it opened in 2018

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Repair Café Leamington Spa is highlighting the milestone of its volunteers having fixed more than 1,800 items since it opened in 2018.

These items have included an amazing variety from beloved toys and ornaments to electric hedge trimmers with the cable cut, bikes with punctures that the owner isn’t able to repair, and clothes that need a quick patch or a zip fixing.

Visitors can also come to the café for repair advice, or to have an old electrical item tested for safety.

Judy Steele, of the Repair Café Leamington Spa, said: “In September we had a bumper 70 per cent success rate – 26 of the 37 items that were brought in were repaired.

The Repair Café Royal Leamington Spa has now fixed more than 1.800 items. Picture supplied.

“Item 1,800 was a drawer with a detached front.

“If you’ve got anything that you’ve been meaning to fix but haven’t managed to get round to, or something you can’t fix yourself, let our repairers have a look.

"There’s no charge, although donations towards running costs are very welcome.

“Our repairers are persistent – they will go the extra mile to try and find out what is wrong.

"One of the main problems is opening an item – some things are not made with repairs in mind.

“Our customers are often pleased they have tried to get their item repaired. Even if it was not fixable they can now put it in a Recycling Centre skip with a clear conscience.

Repair Café Leamington Spa was the first in the area, and has been joined by cafes in Harbury, Rugby, Coventry and more.

It takes place on the first Saturday of the month at the SYDNI Centre, Cottage Square CV31 1PT from 11am to 2pm.

The next café takes place on October 5.

All items are recorded, whether fixable or not, and the results are anonymised - and sent to the Repair Monitor database each month.

This is run by the Repair Café International Foundation, which keeps track of the durability and reparability of the items we use every day. It can then approach manufacturers, politicians and consumers to work at improving products so they don’t end up in landfill because they can’t be repaired easily, saving precious resources.

There are more than 2,500 cafes open throughout the world.

The UK has a Right to Repair Law, in line with the EU and Northern Ireland, which requires manufacturers of some, but not all items, to keep spare parts available for ten years.

For more information contact the Repair café via Facebook or email [email protected]