Clothing, lamps, toys, bikes, garden machinery, furniture and more can be brought into the cafe for repairs

Julie Davies brought in a lamp to the December repair cafe, which ended up being the 1,000th item repaired. Photo supplied

A repair cafe in Leamington has now reached an impressive milestone – by repairing its 1,000th item.

The repair cafe, which is regularly held at the SYDNI Centre in Sydenham, repaired the item, a lamp, during the December session.

Posting in the repair cafe’s Facebook Page, Julie Davies, the owner of the lamp, said: “Wasn't expecting to have the 1000th item - very exciting.

"A big thank you to Anna who fixed my lamp with ease and chatted to me and my dad throughout.

"We really enjoyed the whole experience.”

The owners of the 999th item who had a set of headphones repaired and said they ‘couldn’t be happier’.

During the sessions, a founding member of the cafe, Karen came in with item 1,005 and the 1,009th repair was for previous volunteer Sarah Richards whose crystal lights were repaired.

Judy Steele, part of the organising group, said: “We couldn’t have reached this milestone without our amazing volunteers, or without the SYDNI centre, which helped us set the café up and continues to support us and having the SYDNI café open is the icing on the cake – sometimes literally.”

The next café will be on January 7, 2023 at the SYDNI centre (CV31 1PT) from 11am to 2pm.

While people wait for a repairer they can use the SYDNI Centre’s cafe, which serves all-day breakfasts, snacks, sandwiches, toasties and hot drinks.

Judy added: “We look forward to seeing customers old and new.”

