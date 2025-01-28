Leamington resident raises concerns about mysterious black patch in the River Leam
The resident, who has asked not to be named, spotted the dark patch in the water next to the weir at Mill Bridge and raised the alarm with the Environment Agency.
She has also contacted Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western who himself has raised concerns about the state of the water and pollution in the river in recent times.
She said: “I’m worried because it is bereding season for the river’s resident swans and there are geese, heron, ducks, coots and other wildlife living on the banks around there."
The Environment Agency has said it will investigate the incident and asks anyone who spots possible pollution in a river or water course to note the date, time, location and to take photos and a video and to call 0800 807 060 to make a report.