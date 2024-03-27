Leamington residents invited to optician's open day - which is also supporting the Myton Hospices

Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists on the Parade will host the event on April 13 between 10am and 4pm. Photo supplied

An opticians in Leamington is inviting residents along to its open day.

Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists on the Parade will host the event on April 13 between 10am and 4pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as access to walk-in eye examination appointments on the day, there will also be refreshments and live music.

There will also be the opportunity to support Myton Hospice with a fundraising raffle.