Leamington residents invited to optician's open day - which is also supporting the Myton Hospices

On the day, those attending can also win prizes.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 27th Mar 2024, 16:57 GMT
Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists on the Parade will host the event on April 13 between 10am and 4pm. Photo suppliedBayfields Opticians and Audiologists on the Parade will host the event on April 13 between 10am and 4pm. Photo supplied
An opticians in Leamington is inviting residents along to its open day.

Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists on the Parade will host the event on April 13 between 10am and 4pm.

As well as access to walk-in eye examination appointments on the day, there will also be refreshments and live music.

There will also be the opportunity to support Myton Hospice with a fundraising raffle.

For more information and to book a place call 01926 424820 or go to: www.bayfieldsopticians.com

