Leamington residents 'stand with Ukraine' in Sunday morning vigil

People living in and around Leamington gathered outside the town hall on Sunday morning (March 6) to hold a vigil for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

About 75 people attended the vigil during which those attending learned more about what they can do to help and heard speeches from speakers including Emma Rose, who was recently elected the senior vice-president of the National Education Union, and members of the Leamington Justice for Palestinians group.

Event co-organiser Lucy Phillips said: “This vigil showed the tremendous solidarity of the people of Leamington with the people of Ukraine during this extremely difficult time. We condemn Putin's invasion of Ukraine and call for Russian troops to withdraw.”

The vigil for Ukraine outside Leamington Town Hall on Sunday (March 6).

Co-organiser Felix Ling added: “The UK government must open the borders to refugees and ensure no British or NATO troops become involved in the conflict.

"We urge people to continue to donate to refugees and also stand with the anti-war protestors within Russia.”