Leamington supports Ukraine: large group of volunteers helps load lorries to help victims of war

Volunteers in Leamington have today (Saturday March 6) been helping to load lorries to deliver humanitarian items to war victims in Ukraine.

After launching an appeal at the start of the week, organisers at the Polish Centre in High Street have been "overwhelmed" by the amount of donations they have received.

Ahmaddiya Muslims in the town have also allowed the organisers to use the Baitul Ehsan Mosque, off Adelaide Road, as an overflow site due to the large volume of items given.

Volunteers load lorries with items to help the victims of war in Ukraine at The Polish Centre in Leamington today (Saturday March 5).

And the items have been loaded onto lorries to be taken to Ukraine

People have also given more than £8,000 to the cause.

Dawid Kozlowski the treasurer for the Polish Centre said some of this money will go to a stop-off site in Poland near the border with Ukraine.

The centre plans to hold another collection in a few weeks' time but will be speaking to charities to see which specific items are needed next.

