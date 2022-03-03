Leamington organisers 'overwhelmed' by donations for Ukrainians - but more is still needed

A drop-off point in Leamington for people to give donations to help those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been "overwhelmed" by the amount of donations it has received.

Earlier this week, The Leamington Courier and Warwickshire World reported that The Polish Centre in High Street was appealing for donations of humanitarian items to be collected tomorrow (Friday March 4) and taken to help the aid effort in Ukraine.

These items included first aid kits and supplies, power banks for charging mobile phones, torches and batteries, blankets, sleeping bags, bedding, thermal duvets (high TOG rating), towels, electric kettles, handwash, toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, bin bags, disposable tableware (cups, plates, cutlery) and disposable nappies.

The Polish Centre in Leamington has received an "overwhelming" amount of donations for its appeal to help people in Ukraine.

Stas Librowski, from the centre, said: the response from the people of Leamington has been quite overwhelming and yesterday we were inundated with donations.

“It has been an amazing.”

Today they issued the following post on their Facebook page: "We are currently in need of vacuum storage bags, bin bags and tapes for volunteers to categorise and repack collections.

"We are also looking for additional vans and trucks to move donations to London."

Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1123256808215964/ or https://www.facebook.com/PolishcentreLeamington to find out more.

Meanwhile, Warwick District Council and Stratford District Council have issued a joint statement in support of Ukraine and will be flying the flag of Ukraine at Leamington Town Hall and Elizabeth House in Stratford respectively.

In a joint statement, the authorities have said: "As the devastation in Ukraine continues to dominate the news, our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine.

"We stand ready to respond and to offer our support.

"We have been moved by the compassion shown by the residents of South Warwickshire, who have diligently worked within their communities to provide practical help and support for the victims; setting up drop-off centres, collecting essentials and co-ordinating the delivery of these items to those so desperately in need of help."

"In the meantime, we know that this is a frightening and worrying time for residents and staff who have family and friends in Ukraine and our community wellbeing team is reaching out to local groups across South Warwickshire to ensure they are being supported."

"We will keep you updated with news and developments as we are advised by the government, but you can also follow the news at https://www.gov.uk/world/ukraine/news.”