Leamington restaurant will donate meals to Warwick group that helps isolated residents

A community group based in Warwick which helps isolated residents as partnered up with a Leamington restaurant to donate meals.

Bistrot Pierre in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre is teaming up with Warwick Proud Elderly Welfare Services, which helps people across south Warwickshire.

As part of the restaurant’s Pay It Forward campaign, diners having a Christmas party of eight or more on Sundays will trigger a free three-course meal for a resident nominated by the organisation.

Andi Horbury, from Warwick Proud Elderly Welfare Services, said: “We are thrilled to be the nominated partner to receive support from Ilkley Bistrot Pierre again this year.

“We have worked within our community for nearly 30 years, supporting those whose circumstances often mean they are often isolated.

"The winter months can be extremely challenging for some of our clients, with some of their social groups closing for the season and having very little interaction.

“Having the joy of a wonderful meal, company with friends and meeting new people is a great light at the end of the tunnel for many and a highlight in their calendar.”

"We look forward to enjoying a wonderful day at Bistrot Pierre in January 2025.”

The community service works with nursing and hospice staff as well as residents, who often give their time on a voluntary basis.

Bistrot Pierre’s CEO Nick White added: “We’re hugely grateful for the fantastic work which continues to be done by Warwick Proud Elderly Welfare Services each year and in teaming up with them, we hope everyone can have a very happy and healthy Christmas this year.”

For more information about the Warwick Proud Elderly Welfare Service visit: https://www.facebook.com/WarwickProudWelfare/