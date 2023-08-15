Leamington road is closed for filming of TV show starring Games of Thrones actress Sophie Turner

Part of Regent Street in the town centre was a hive of activity today while a crew filmed a scene from the forthcoming ITVX crime drama Joan.

Part of Regent Street in Leamington town centre has been a hive of activity today while filming of a TV show starring Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner took place.

The road, from its junctions with The Parade to Kenilworth Street, was closed for traffic as the TV crew created a 1980s London street scene with the use of cars from the time and an iconic red bus.

Sophie, a former pupil of King’s High School in Warwick , was on set filming a short scene with a co-star.