Leamington Rotary Club helps charity to support families through winter hardships

The club enabled parcels of toys and books to be given to children and hampers and £25 Tesco shopping vouchers to be given to families over Christmas and is now working with Helping Hands to provide energy efficient microwave ovehttps://www.helpinghandscharity.org.uk/ns and low energy ceramic heaters to households which are most in need

Leamington Rotary club has donated more than £5,300 to help those families which are most in need this winter.

Working with the winter hardship team at Warwick District Council, the club enabled Christmas parcels of toys and books to be given to children and more than 50 Tesco £25 grocery vouchers to be distributed via the council's family centres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the same period, the club created 50 Christmas hampers of treats and presents, which were distributed by the Helping Hands Community Project.

Photo shows President Brian Bassett presenting Leamington Rotary club's cheque to Jo Merrick, Operations Manager of Helping Hands Community Project.

And, thanks to a £2,000 community grant the club obtained from Leamington Town Council, members are working with Helping Hands to purchase energy efficient microwave ovens and low energy ceramic heaters, which are being distributed to families in the town whose needs and circumstances have been assessed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Helping Hands Community Project is a Leamington charity based in Althorpe St. with their Lighthouse charity shop in Gloucester St, running a wide range of activities and projects to help families and unfortunate people, headed by their Soup Kitchen van and Drop-in Centre, and a wide range of wellbeing activities.