Leamington theatre company is nominated for prestigious national award

Spa Theatre Company, a young people's theatre company based in the Warwick and Leamington area has been put forward for a National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) Award.

Image from Spa Theatre Company's recent production The Little Mermaid. Picture supplied.

A theatre company for young people in the Leamington and Warwick area has been nominated for a prestigious national award.

Spa Theatre Company has been put forward for a National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) Award.

The NODA Awards ceremony is one of the most important events in the UK's amateur theatre calendar, and it celebrates excellence in the performing arts. The ceremony is attended by theatre enthusiasts and professionals from across the country, and it recognises the outstanding contributions of amateur theatre companies.

Aimee Matthews, the director of Spa Theatre Company, said “We are honoured and delighted to have been nominated for this award, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the production.

"Our nomination is a source of pride for our theatre company, and it recognises our commitment to excellence and innovation in the performing arts.”

Spa Theatre Company is an is an amateur theatre group that has been entertaining audiences in Warwickshire for 40 years and provides a platform for talented young people to showcase their skills.

It recently staged a spectacular production of The Little Mermaid.

Its next show Seussical the Musical will be staged at the Bridge House Theatre at Warwick School between Thursday May 4 and Sunday May 7.

Tickets are available now from www.spatheatre.com

