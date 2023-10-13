Leamington Rotary Club's culinary evening in the town raises almost £4,500 for charity

A Taste of Leamington showcased nine of the best restaurants in the town with diners buying a ticket and then moving between them to enjoy a different course in each. The event raised money for Parkinson’s UK and Flourish.

Diners enjoying a drinks reception at All Saints Church, Leamington. Picture supplied.

Leamington Rotary Club has held its annual culinary dining event A Taste of Leamington raising more than £4,400 for Parkinson’s UK and the Leamington-based Flourish charity.

Sponsored by Warwick Glass, organisers said it was the biggest and best event yet with just short of 200 tickets sold.

The diners met in All Saints Church for a sparkling wine and drinks reception before setting off in groups on a surprise tour around the town’s leading independent restaurants, where each course was taken at a different venue.

Organiser and Rotarian Linda John, who lost her father to Parkinson’s in 2019, said: ‘’A Taste of Leamington 2023 was another huge success. This event gets bigger and better each year.

The support of the independent restaurants in the town is crucial and we would like to thank them for their willingness to help make the evening a success, not just financially but also by creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for our diners.

“We also extend sincere gratitude to our sponsors, Warwick Glass, whose continual financial support of this event is amazing and gives us the support to put on a great evening for our diners.

"Being able to raise funds for much-needed research to stop people having to suffer with Parkinson’s, the way my father and our family did, is really important to me.

"On top of that we have been able to donate to Flourish, who do amazing work supporting the growing number of young girls 10 – 18 who feel isolated, anxious, sad or have low self-esteem.

"And all this achieved whilst having a great night out! It’s an amazing event and we look forward to hosting our 7th next year.”