Village pub near Leamington wins national award from management company

A traditional Warwickshire village pub has won a national award from the company which manages it.

Publicans Brian and Selena Ogden of The Butchers Arms in Bishops Itchington received Punch Pubs & Co’s award for Best Community Pub at the company’s National Publican of the Year Awards recently.

The couple have run the Butchers Arms for more than a decade and have firmly made their mark as the hub of the community raising thousands of pounds for charities and local groups.

The Butchers Arms in Bishops Itchington. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

Brain said: “To win this award is simply amazing

“We felt like winners just through being finalists.

"We’re rewarded by our customers every day, but to get that extra recognition from Punch was great too.”

Punch Pubs COO Andy Spencer (left) presents Brian and Selena Ogden of The Butchers Arms their award for Punch Pubs’ Best Community Pub. TV star Mark Durden-Smith (Right) hosted the awards evening.

Having raised more than £50,000 across the last 11 years, the husband-and-wife duo are incredibly proud of what they have achieved.

This has included bringing back the village’s summer fete and Christmas lights switch-on events, which they reinstated with the help of the village’s Carnival Committee, of which they are both members.

Selena said: “Every month we have something going on, and we’re always thinking of new ways to bring the community together.

“Our next events include our annual Halloween lantern parade, a dog show, our weekly Mum’s Morning where we raise money for Macmillan, and the Christmas lights switch-on.”