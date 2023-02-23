Leamington rugby teams to clash for the first time in years this weekend

Old Leamingtonians (OLs) will host Leamington RFC in the RFU Midlands Counties 1 West (South) league on Saturday (February 25) and a big crowd is expected. The history of the fixture dates back to when OLs was founded in 1931.

Leamington’s two main rugby teams will clash for the first time in years this weekend.

Old Leamingtonians (OLS) will host Leamington RFC in the RFU Midlands Counties 1 West (South) league at The Crofts in Bericote Road on Saturday (February 25) and a big crowd is expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two clubs are both almost one hundred years old with Leamington being founded in 1926 and OLs – originally the Old Boys of Leamington College and now an open club - in 1931.

Top: The Old Leamingtonians RFC 2023 team Bottom: Leamington RFC's 2023 team.

And the local rivalry dates back to when OLs was founded with the club's first match resulting in a win against Leamington.

It has been many years since the two Leamington clubs’ first teams have faced each other in the same RFU league and, significantly, the OLs are currently second in the league - having won their last 13 matches - while Leamington are fifth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

OLs are coached by former Wasps front-row Ben Harris and head coach Adam Canning.

They said: “We're going into the game on a run of 13 consecutive wins but we're expecting this to be our toughest test to date.

Old Leamingtonians 2023.

"Leamington are a strong side with a superb defence and some excellent individual players and we're clear that they will be desperate to kill our momentum and bring us back down to earth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's another big challenge and a great opportunity to find out about ourselves and how far we've actually come".

While no quarter will be given on the field of play, many friendships have been forged between the clubs over the years and there is expected to be camaraderie in the clubhouse after the match.

OLs chairman Steve Campton said: “We’d love to see a big crowd at the game on Saturday with everyone enjoying the true essence of rugby football.”

Leamington RFC 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

The day will start with an open buffet from 1pm for all who want attend and the game will commence at 2.15pm.

Both clubs pride themselves on providing opportunities for children, women and men of all ages and abilities.

Advertisement