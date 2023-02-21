Vigil to mark one year since the invasion of Ukraine to be held in Leamington this week

The event will be held outside Leamington Town Hall on Friday (February 24) at 6pm

A candlelit vigil to mark a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be held in Leamington this week.

The event will be held outside Leamington Town Hall on Friday (February 24) at 6pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Mini Kaur Mangat, chair of Warwick District Council, will lead the vigil with fellow councillors as well as representatives from The Polish Centre, which has been instrumental in leading the town’s relief effort to help those in the war-torn nation.

Warwickshire stands with Ukraine

Cllr Mangat said: “The response from residents since the invasion began last year has been incredible.

"From fundraising efforts to housing refugees, Warwick district has shown its determination to stand in solidarity with the victims of this senseless war.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would like to invite people to join us outside the town hall this Friday, to stand together in a peaceful and dignified way to express our collective message of hope and support to the people of Ukraine.”

Dawid Kozlowski from The Polish Centre added: “Over the past year Warwick District residents have been very generous and supportive to the Aid for Ukraine appeal.

"It’s an honour for us to send aid on everyone’s behalf directly to Ukraine, and also support refugees who have come to our towns looking for a safe place to stay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This vigil will be a good way of showing the people of Ukraine they are not alone”.