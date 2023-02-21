The online petition, started recently by Marianne Pitts of The Leamington Society, objects to the use of the historic landmark for purposes other than recreation and the arts

The Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

A petition has been launched against plans to use the historic Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington as a base for Warwick District Council’s homelessness officer and housing services department.

The online petition https://bit.ly/3kgPEyP, started recently by Marianne Pitts of The Leamington Society and already signed by more than 500 people, objects to the use of the landmark for purposes other than recreation and the arts.

Warwick District Council (WDC) is planning to leave its current Riverside House headquarters by the end of the year and move its ‘face-to-face’ services to the Royal Pump Rooms and Leamington Town Hall temporarily.

Replacement office space will also be provided in Saltisford, Warwick.

Mrs Pitts has said: “The Pump Room is not the right place for the public face of WDC Housing Department and the homelessness Officer and "temporary" solutions may become permanent.

"There are plenty of alternative sites in the town centre.”

Those who have signed the petition, which is named ‘Hands off our Pump Rooms’ have also left comments.

One objector to WDC’s plans said: “The current services make a warm, attractive and welcoming experience, all promoting Leamington as a place of culture.

"What would council offices do?”

Another added: “Heritage should be just that.

"Councils are too quick to use what they see as free locations for well meaning, but unrelated, projects.

"[There’s] plenty of empty shops around, unfortunately.

"Use them first.”

In response, WDC has said: “Although the Royal Pump Rooms have been earmarked as a location for some of WDC’s customer facing services, there is no intention to reallocate space currently used by the art gallery and visitor centre as offices.

“The planned customer service centre will be staffed by a small, dedicated team providing face-to-face help and assistance to residents of Warwick district and will only occupy a small part of the building.