Leamington samba band drummed up hundreds of pounds in donations for earthquake appeal

The Sambassadors of Groove played at The Waterside in Stratford and raised £800 for the Red Cross Earthquake appeal.

By Oliver Williams
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:56 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:22 GMT

A Leamington community samba band have drummed up hundreds of pounds in donations for the victims survivors of the recent earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

The Sambassadors of Groove played at The Waterside in Stratford this month and raised £800 for the Red Cross Earthquake appeal.

The Sambassadors of Groove playing at The Riverside in Stratford to raise money for The Red Cross Earthquake appeal. Picture supplied.
There is an online donation page which is still open for further donations with the band hoping to raise at least £1,000.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sambassadors2023

