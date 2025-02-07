Leamington school and nursery achieves prestigious UNICEF award

Clapham Terrace Community Primary School and Nursery in Leamington has been awarded the highly respected Gold Rights Respecting School Award by UNICEF UK.

The accolade recognises the school’s ‘exceptional commitment to embedding children’s rights into its ethos, curriculum, and daily practices’.

The Gold Award is the highest recognition in the Rights Respecting Schools programme, demonstrating that Clapham Terrace is a school where children’s rights are understood, respected, and actively promoted by pupils and staff alike.

Youngsters in the Rights Respecting School Committee at Clapham Terrace School in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Headteacher Julie Miles expressed pride in the school’s achievement: “We are thrilled to receive the Gold Rights Respecting School Award.

"This reflects our dedication to continually build on Clapham Terrace’s reputation as an inclusive, supportive, and empowering environment where every child understands their rights and responsibilities.

"Our staff and students have worked incredibly hard to further embed these values into everything we do”

The UNICEF Rights Respecting Schools initiative encourages schools across the UK to place children’s rights at the heart of their policies and culture.