Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Leamington school children tackle obstacle course for The Myton Hospices

Matt Pettle, the new headteacher at Our Lady and St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School in Cubbington, organised the event before later taking on the Myton Hospices’ 5k inflatable course to raise more than £400 for the charity
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:45 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a Leamington primary school have tackled an obstacle course to show support for their new headteachers fundraising effort for the Myton Hospices charity.

Matt Pettle, the new headteacher at Our Lady and St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School in Cubbington, organised the afternoon event before taking on the Myton Hospices’ 5k inflatable course at Stratford Race Course the following day to raise more than £400 for the charity.

Read More
Pass Go: Leamington edition of Monopoly is officially launched
Children tackle the obstacle course at Our Lady and St Teresa's Catholic Primary School in Cubbington.Children tackle the obstacle course at Our Lady and St Teresa's Catholic Primary School in Cubbington.
Children tackle the obstacle course at Our Lady and St Teresa's Catholic Primary School in Cubbington.
Most Popular

Youngsters of all ages took on the course, which was was set up using sports equipment and apparatus at the school by pupil sports leaders and house captains, who helped all pupils to participate.

And pupils also created cards for staff and patients at the Myton Hospices during the afternoon.

Related topics:Myton HospicesLeamingtonCatholic Primary SchoolYoungsters