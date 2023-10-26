Leamington school children tackle obstacle course for The Myton Hospices

Matt Pettle, the new headteacher at Our Lady and St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School in Cubbington, organised the event before later taking on the Myton Hospices’ 5k inflatable course to raise more than £400 for the charity

Pupils at a Leamington primary school have tackled an obstacle course to show support for their new headteachers fundraising effort for the Myton Hospices charity.

Matt Pettle, the new headteacher at Our Lady and St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School in Cubbington, organised the afternoon event before taking on the Myton Hospices’ 5k inflatable course at Stratford Race Course the following day to raise more than £400 for the charity.

Children tackle the obstacle course at Our Lady and St Teresa's Catholic Primary School in Cubbington.

Youngsters of all ages took on the course, which was was set up using sports equipment and apparatus at the school by pupil sports leaders and house captains, who helped all pupils to participate.