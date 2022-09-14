Leamington school pupils display their work at 'one of the world's smallest art galleries'
The Andy Warhol-inspired self-portraits by the youngsters in years 4 and 5 at Clapham Terrace Community Primary School and Nursery will be on display at Art Box in Christchurch Gardens until the October half term
The self-portraits by the year 4 and 5 pupils at Clapham Terrace Community Primary School and Nursery will be on display at Art Box – the converted former red public telephone box – in Christchurch Gardens, Leamington, until the October half term holiday.
Details of this and other exhibitions can be found on Facebook at Art Box, Leamington Spa
Schools or community groups interested in exhibiting in Art Box can email [email protected]
Art Box is a listed K6 red telephone box.
It is owned by Leamington Town Council and managed by the Friends of Christchurch Gardens group, which is part of the larger Leamington Society.