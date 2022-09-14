Leamington school pupils display their work at 'one of the world's smallest art galleries'

Pupils from Years 4 and 5 of Clapham Terrace Community Primary School and Nursery. Photo credit: David Chantrey

Pupils at a Leamington primary school are displaying their work inspired by the famous American visual artist Andy Warhol at ‘one of the world’s smallest galleries’.

The self-portraits by the year 4 and 5 pupils at Clapham Terrace Community Primary School and Nursery will be on display at Art Box – the converted former red public telephone box – in Christchurch Gardens, Leamington, until the October half term holiday.

Details of this and other exhibitions can be found on Facebook at Art Box, Leamington Spa

Schools or community groups interested in exhibiting in Art Box can email [email protected]

Art Box is a listed K6 red telephone box.