Leamington scientists swap swabs for sneakers for upcoming Regency Run

Scientists from a Covid-19 testing megalab in Leamington will be trading in swabs for sneakers as they embark on a new challenge for charity.

Colleagues from the Rosalind Franklin laboratory completed their milestone five millionth PCR test this month - and have already set their sights on a new goal.

20 members of staff have now signed up to the Wright Hassall Leamington Regency 10k Run as they aim to raise more than £1,000 for their personally-chosen charity Flourish, which helps to support the mental well-being of girls in Leamington and Warwick aged 11 to 18.

Wright Hassall's Kylie Cooper and Bhavika Patel (left) and The Race Organiser's Harpal Singh and Sam Tyler (right) with the Rosalind Franklin runners. Photo supplied

Previously the group raised £480 for Helping Hands in last year’s race.

Gavin Roe-Pearce, stakeholder engagement manager at the Rosalind Franklin laboratory, said: “To reach the five million mark is amazing. A sample is somebody’s life so the staff all realise what an important role they are playing.

“Training for the run has been great for our physical and mental health, and it’s a good team-building exercise too.

“We all had a great day last time out but we’re setting ourselves a challenge to try and beat last year’s fundraising tally.”

The publicly-owned state-of-the-art laboratory became the UK’s first testing megalab and the biggest of its kind when it opened in July 2021.

It has around 900 staff members and processed around 400,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests a week at its peak in December 2021.

Phil Wilding, managing partner of Leamington-based Wright Hassall, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Leamington team lead the way not only in the fight against Covid-19, but also in helping local causes through the Regency Run once again this year.

"We wish them good luck for their race.”

The Wright Hassall Leamington Regency 10k Run, which has been sponsored by the law firm every year since its inception in 2005, has raised more than £400,000 for local causes over the years.

This year’s event takes place at 9am on Sunday, April 10 and will be opened by Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games heavyweight boxer Lewis Williams.

Sam Tyler, this year’s race director, from organisers Leamington Round Table, added: “The great thing about the event is anybody can enter – whether you’re a team of scientists, or more

experienced runners looking to get another race under your belt.

“We’ve already had 1,200 people sign up for the run this year but there’s plenty of time to register.”