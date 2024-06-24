Leamington screening of Abba film raises hundreds of pounds for children's charity
Organised by Leamington Spa Rotary Club, the audience was invited to sing and dance alongmto the songs and enjoy the chance to dress up as their favourite film character or member of the group.
Rotarian Lisa Devine, who arranged the event, made the cheque presentation to Cheryll Rawbone of The Friendship Project for Children, which matches children who are in need – for a variety of reasons - with adult volunteers for friendship and fun.
Founded in 1986, the charity has helped more than 1,000 children throughout the county.
According to the charity, for some children, even playing in a park or going to a cinema is a rare treat.
The children may be caring for a sick parent or be limited to where they can go on holiday because of a disabled sibling or other family member.