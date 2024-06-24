Leamington screening of Abba film raises hundreds of pounds for children's charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington has raised £500 for a local children’s charity.

Organised by Leamington Spa Rotary Club, the audience was invited to sing and dance alongmto the songs and enjoy the chance to dress up as their favourite film character or member of the group.

Rotarian Lisa Devine, who arranged the event, made the cheque presentation to Cheryll Rawbone of The Friendship Project for Children, which matches children who are in need – for a variety of reasons - with adult volunteers for friendship and fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington Rotary Club event organiser Lisa Devine (left) and Cheryll Rawbone chairman of the Friendship Project.

Founded in 1986, the charity has helped more than 1,000 children throughout the county.

According to the charity, for some children, even playing in a park or going to a cinema is a rare treat.