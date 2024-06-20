Leamington secondary school hosts hustings debate ahead of General Election
The event brought together four candidates for the Warwick and Leamington constituency - Louis Adams (Liberal Democrats) James Uffindell (Conservative) Matt Western (Labour) and Hema Yellapragada (Green Party).
The evening was primarily aimed at young voters, many of whom will be voting for the first time.
As well as the public, students studying both at Campion School and Warwick School put forward their questions to the candidates.
This event was a unique opportunity for young people to engage directly with the candidates standing for election in our constituency.
Members of the public and young people had the chance to hear from each candidate about their policies and vision for the future and express concerns on issues that matter to them.
The evening was a great success with questions covering a wide variety of issues including concerns around the NHS (from a student about to embark on his medical training), the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza and, of course, education and the possible introduction of VAT for the private school sector.
The candidates were also asked to give their view on lowering the voting age to 17 years.
Jassa Panesar, headteacher at Campion School, said: “It was a real privilege for Campion to host this event where so many young people were given the opportunity to quiz our potential leaders.
"It was a great night and proved what fantastic young people we have in Leamington and Warwick.
"Now, get out and vote on July 4.”