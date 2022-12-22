Leamington secondary school pupils gift Christmas hamper to Cubbington care home

Kind hearted Year 10 pupils at North Leamington School have gifted a Christmas hamper to residents of the nearby Cubbington Mill Care Home.
The hamper, delivered to the care home last week, included biscuits, cake, cheese, jams and lots of other goodies.
Rose Tucker, activities co-ordinator at Cubbington Mill, said: “We can’t thank the students enough for their kindness and generosity in thinking of us.
"Their thoughtful gifts bought so much joy to our residents.”
Speaking last Friday (December 16) when the hamper was delivered to Cubbington Mill, resident John Farringdon, 109, said: “Pickled onions are my favourite, I will eat some later with my supper.
"How kind of the children to think of us.’’
The pupils also sent a note with the hamper saying: “We want everyone to feel loved at Christmas and we respect our elders.”
