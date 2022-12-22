Leamington secondary school pupils gift Christmas hamper to Cubbington care home

Year 10 students at North Leamington School gave the hamper including biscuits, cake, cheese, jams and lots of other goodies to residents at Cubbington Mill last Friday.

Kind hearted Year 10 pupils at North Leamington School have gifted a Christmas hamper to residents of the nearby Cubbington Mill Care Home.

The hamper, delivered to the care home last week, included biscuits, cake, cheese, jams and lots of other goodies.

Advertisement

Rose Tucker, activities co-ordinator at Cubbington Mill, said: “We can’t thank the students enough for their kindness and generosity in thinking of us.

Some of the items in the Christmas hamper given to residents of Cubbington Mill Care Home by pupils in Year 10 at North Leamington School.

Advertisement

"Their thoughtful gifts bought so much joy to our residents.”

Advertisement

Speaking last Friday (December 16) when the hamper was delivered to Cubbington Mill, resident John Farringdon, 109, said: “Pickled onions are my favourite, I will eat some later with my supper.

"How kind of the children to think of us.’’

Advertisement

The note written by the North Leamington School Year 10 pupils given to residents at Cubbington Mill Care home with the Christmas hamper.

The pupils also sent a note with the hamper saying: “We want everyone to feel loved at Christmas and we respect our elders.”

Advertisement