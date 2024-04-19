Leamington shoppers can donate can donated unwanted items to charity at ‘donation day’ event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charity Age UK’s Coventry and Warwickshire branch will holding ‘donation day’ at a supermarket in Leamington.

The ‘donation days’ will take place from 10am until 4pm at the main entrance of Morrisons on Sunday April 28, and Sunday May 5.

During the event, residents and shopper are encouraged by the charity to donate items in good condition including clothing, accessories, small electronics and toys.

Asher Deakin, head of retail, said: “We are extremely grateful to all who previously donated and in response to the success of our event held in January, we are holding these additional donation days.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to declutter your homes while supporting your local charity.

“If unable to attend one of these dates, we encourage all to drop off their items to one of our high street stores or re-use centres, a full list of locations and opening times can be found on our website.”

Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire is a local charity dedicated to supporting older individuals in the community.