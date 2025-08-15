Leamington Sikh charity makes £6,000 donation to fund Ukraine ambulance
The Gursewak Trust (GST) is a small charity founded in 2010 and is inspired by the Sikh principles of service to humanity.
The donation was initiated by one of GST’s trustees, Pal Singh Sanghera, a judge and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire.
He was motivated to act after his first humanitarian journey delivering ambulances to Poland for onward transport to Ukraine earlier this summer.
In July, Mr Sanghera joined a volunteer team that delivered two ambulances and a Range Rover filled with medical supplies and aid.
He said: “It was an honour and a privilege to be part of the team which delivered two ambulances and a Range Rover to Poland as aid for Ukraine.
"All vehicles were full of medical and other supplies.
"On our journey, we met many wonderful and supportive people who helped us on our way.
"On arrival, we were royally treated by the local group and were humbled by their lavish demonstration of appreciation.
"This experience inspired me to speak to my fellow trustees at the Gursewak Trust and together we decided to fund an entire ambulance to help those in urgent need.”
The newly purchased ambulance will be delivered to Ukraine on 19 September 2025 and handed over to a hospital in the east of the country, where it will provide emergency medical support in one of the most affected areas of the conflict.
This will mark the 55th emergency vehicle delivered by Belveder CIC and LKQ Euro Car Parts with its partners since the start of the war.
Dawid Kozłowski, from Belveder CIC and organiser of the ambulance convoys, said: “We are deeply grateful to all of the Trustees of Gursewak Trust for their generosity and compassion.
"This donation is not just a vehicle — it is a lifeline for doctors, patients, and communities living under unimaginable pressure.
"Every journey we make is proof that solidarity can save lives.”
During its 15-year history GST has been dedicated to supporting local and international causes.#
The latest donation to Belveder reflects the charity’s commitment to humanitarian relief efforts in times of crisis.