Leamington solicitors helps Myton Hospices raise more than £40k through charity dinner
The Myton Hospices recent Charity Dinner at Coombe Abbey has surpassed all expectations and raised an incredible £44,000.
The event on September 23 well and truly lived up to its billing as one of Warwickshire’s most anticipated and mouth-watering fundraising events.
Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins was a Champagne sponsor for the gala evening and is a long-standing supporter of The Myton Hospices.
The special evening had a fantastic mix of delicious food, fantastic entertainment, an amazing auction and incredible prizes.
Donna Bothamley, head of the wills and probate department at Blythe Liggins, said: “Blythe Liggins was delighted to be Champagne sponsor for The Myton Hospices Charity Dinner and we’re thrilled it was such a success.
“The Myton Hospices is our long-standing named charity. It provides vital services for terminally ill people and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire and fundraising events like this help deliver the amazing support it gives.”
The Myton Hospices needs to generate £10.5 million this year to provide its services for free.
Charlotte Ingram, director of income generation and supporter engagement at The Myton Hospices, said: “Our charity dinner was an unforgettable night of fabulous food and great entertainment.
“Most importantly, it helped raise a significant amount for The Myton Hospices, enabling us to support more people, when they need us most. We would like to thank Blythe Liggins and all of our wonderful sponsors and supporters who helped to make the night such a success. ”