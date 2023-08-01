Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s latest exhibition starts later this month

Photographers from the society’s Style Group were given 12 subjects to interpret and produce photographs for the Take Twelve challenge which they will display at All Saints’ Parish church from August 10 to 13

The Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s next exhibition will take place in Leamington later this month.

Photographers from the society’s Style Group were given 12 subjects to interpret and produce photographs for the Take Twelve challenge which they will display at All Saints’ Parish church.

The ‘work in progress’ exhibition is open from 12.30pm to 5.30pm on Thursday August 10, 10.30am to 5.30pm on Friday August 11 and Saturday August 12, and 12.30pm to 5pm on Sunday August 13.

An interpretation of the Suspended theme from the Take Twelve display.

Among the subjects tackled and interpreted by the photographers were Agile, Delicious, Humorous, Joyous, Love, Panic, Suspended and Trapezoid.