Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s latest exhibition starts later this month

Photographers from the society’s Style Group were given 12 subjects to interpret and produce photographs for the Take Twelve challenge which they will display at All Saints’ Parish church from August 10 to 13
By Oliver Williams
Published 1st Aug 2023, 18:44 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 18:44 BST

The Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s next exhibition will take place in Leamington later this month.

Photographers from the society’s Style Group were given 12 subjects to interpret and produce photographs for the Take Twelve challenge which they will display at All Saints’ Parish church.

The ‘work in progress’ exhibition is open from 12.30pm to 5.30pm on Thursday August 10, 10.30am to 5.30pm on Friday August 11 and Saturday August 12, and 12.30pm to 5pm on Sunday August 13.

Most Popular
An interpretation of the Suspended theme from the Take Twelve display.An interpretation of the Suspended theme from the Take Twelve display.
An interpretation of the Suspended theme from the Take Twelve display.
Read More
In Pictures: Warwick Folk Festival's Morris Dancer procession returns to town ce...

Among the subjects tackled and interpreted by the photographers were Agile, Delicious, Humorous, Joyous, Love, Panic, Suspended and Trapezoid.

In addition to the Take Twelve display, members of the Style Group will be exhibiting panels of their own work.

https://www.lsps.org.uk/

Related topics:Leamington