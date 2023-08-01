Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s latest exhibition starts later this month

The Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s next exhibition will take place in Leamington later this month.
Photographers from the society’s Style Group were given 12 subjects to interpret and produce photographs for the Take Twelve challenge which they will display at All Saints’ Parish church.
The ‘work in progress’ exhibition is open from 12.30pm to 5.30pm on Thursday August 10, 10.30am to 5.30pm on Friday August 11 and Saturday August 12, and 12.30pm to 5pm on Sunday August 13.
Among the subjects tackled and interpreted by the photographers were Agile, Delicious, Humorous, Joyous, Love, Panic, Suspended and Trapezoid.
In addition to the Take Twelve display, members of the Style Group will be exhibiting panels of their own work.