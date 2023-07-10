Brian Bassett has handed over the presidency to Barry Andrews at the end of a very successful year in which the club raised more than £10,000 for the charities and good causes it supports.

Brian Bassett (on the right) hands over the presidency of the Leamington Spa Rotary Club to Barry Andrews at the end of a very successful year.

In the last 12 months the club has raised more than £10,000 for the charities and good causes it supports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brian is especially proud of the club having given the Helping Hands Community Project over £5000 to enable them to purchase efficient electrical equipment to help families through the difficult economy.

Brian Bassett (on the right) hands over the presidency to Barry Andrews

Barry is equally proud of the successful Cars At The Spa display of 300 classic cars in the Pump Room Gardens on June 11, attracting thousands of visitors and raising £5,000 divided between the Helping Hands Community Project and Molly Olly's Wishes.

This event has become an annual attraction in Leamington, next year's is scheduled for June 16.

The club now has an evening group for those who cannot attend the lunchtime group, and so the number of events is increasing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On June 1 the evening group held a Mama Mia film evening at the Spa Centre which raised £500 for Guy's Gift, a Leamington-based charity that provides bereavement support for children and young families.

The group's next event will be A Taste of Leamington on September 19th, an annual roving three course evening dining experience at locally owned restaurants to raise funds for Parkinson UK.

The Trees of Light event starts at St Margaret's church Whitnash on Saturday November 19 and at the Town Hall on Sunday 20, to raise donations for The Myton Hospices.

Since its inception in the year 2000, the Trees have raised over £97,000, so the club is looking forward to breaking the £100,000 mark this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The eagerly awaited Santa in the Priors will return on December 16th and 17th, before the cycle of activities and events starts all over again.

The club's website at leamingtonrotary.co.uk gives further details of their wide range of events and activities.

New members are always welcome at the club.