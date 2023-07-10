Tribute match in memory of the Leamington cricketer who was praised by legendary Australian all-rounder Steve Waugh

Rob Grant, who died of leukemia aged 57 last year, played for Leamington Cricket Club over two spells during what is considered by many as ‘the golden era of club competition between 1980-2000.

A match in memory of a Leamington cricketer who was once praised by the legendary Australian all-rounder Steve Waugh will be played later this month.

Leamington Cricket Club has posted a lengthy tribute to Rob on its website.

Leamington cricketer Rob Grant. Picture supplied.

In it, the club has highlighted just how good a player he was.

The tribute says: “The greats of this era are legion - amongst them are Jonathan Wright, Nick Archer, Steve Dean and Ian Stokes with the bat; Gordon Smith, Keith Arnold, Tim Heap and Paul Newman with the ball - all immense cricketers but even bigger characters, and all superstars of the club game during that so-called golden era. Alongside these, one other name will often feature - that of Robert John Grant, known to all as ‘Granty’, a fine quick bowler in the colours of his home town Leamington, Warwickshire, Coventry and North Warwick, Old Hill and with spells at both Staffordshire and Herefordshire.

"Tall, barrel chested and deceptively sharp, Grant’s ability to shape the ball away from the bat led the great Steve Waugh to describe him as the best seamer he’d faced in England outside of test cricket, an accolade that, rather naturally, Rob was particularly fond of reminding his teammates, opponents, and anyone else who was prepared to listen, about.”

Leamington cricketer Rob Grant. Picture supplied.

The match to celebrate Rob’s life will be played between a Leamington Cricket Club XI a Birmingham League XI at Leamington Cricket Club in Arlington Avenue on Friday July 28 from 1pm onwards.

Rob’s family would love to see as many of his friends during the day and evening to mark the occasion, which would have been his 58th birthday.

The bar will be open and there will be food, fun, music and laughter.

Money will be raised for charity during the event.