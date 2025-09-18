Leamington Station is highly commended at prestigious National Rail Awards

Leamington Spa Station has been Highly Commended in the Medium Station of the Year category at the prestigious National Rail Awards.

Chiltern Railways, which manages the station, was recognised at the awards alongside The Friends of Leamington Station whose work is crucial for the upkeep of the station gardens.

The station, which is a major stop on the Chiltern Main Line between London and the West Midlands, has Art-Deco style waiting rooms with an elegant outdoor area, which is well looked after.

This week, new murals celebrating the 200th anniversary of the railway were unveiled near platforms 3 and 4.

Tony Baxter, operations director at Chiltern Railways, who attended the awards, said: “I am proud of the work by our colleagues and community partners which makes a real difference to Leamington Station.

“It was wonderful to be joined by colleagues and some of our station adopters to see the station recognised on the national stage.”

